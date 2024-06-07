Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

