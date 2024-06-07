Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 697 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 197.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

