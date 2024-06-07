Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,939,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Down 0.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.56, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,669 shares of company stock valued at $76,562,935. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

