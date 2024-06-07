Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.