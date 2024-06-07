Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

