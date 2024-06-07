Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $325,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,821,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

