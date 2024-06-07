Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $44,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.43 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.