Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $46,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

