Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.