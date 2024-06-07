Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 47.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.