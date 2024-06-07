Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases Shares of 1,225 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

