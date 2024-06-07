Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $51,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

