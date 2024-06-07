Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,538.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

