Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

