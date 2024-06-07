Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

