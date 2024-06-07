KBC Group NV Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Shutterstock worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Shutterstock by 77.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

