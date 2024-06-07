KBC Group NV Has $3.09 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

