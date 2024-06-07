KBC Group NV Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.45 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

