KBC Group NV Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS:CBOE opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $181.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

