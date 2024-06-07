KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

