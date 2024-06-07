KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

