KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.