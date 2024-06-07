KBC Group NV Sells 99,815 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Graco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $800,609 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

