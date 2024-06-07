KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,960 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,975,448 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $145.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.