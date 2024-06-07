KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.