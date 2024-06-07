Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,939,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $36,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 427,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,257 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,909,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.