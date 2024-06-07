Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Down 2.1%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 650,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,857,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

