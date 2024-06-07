Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.9 %

NOK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.