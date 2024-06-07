Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

