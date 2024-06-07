Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

GPN stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

