Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.