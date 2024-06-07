Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,779 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

