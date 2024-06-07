Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,092 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

