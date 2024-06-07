Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.