Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

