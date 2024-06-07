Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.5 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.410 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LE opened at $13.07 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $411.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

