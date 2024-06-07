Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.31% of Legend Biotech worth $143,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,776,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,877,000 after buying an additional 108,097 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after buying an additional 860,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 142,118 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 967,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

