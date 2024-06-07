Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Srikanth Padmanabhan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $12.18 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

