LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.7 %

LendingClub stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $925.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

