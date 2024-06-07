Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5702 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Li Ning Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $164.16.
About Li Ning
