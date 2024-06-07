Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 2.8%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 240,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,521,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

