Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

LAAC stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at about $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,303,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

