Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$28.92.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $54,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.