Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LAC opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$4.19 and a one year high of C$28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.80 million, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.