Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $416.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $416.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $323.03 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

