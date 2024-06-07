Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.64. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

