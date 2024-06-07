Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

