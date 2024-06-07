Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.