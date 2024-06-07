Lyft’s (LYFT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

