MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.66% of MakeMyTrip worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

